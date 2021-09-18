CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAKE Makka versatile electric moped collection features 8 configuration bundles

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get around conveniently with the CAKE Makka versatile electric moped collection. It has 8 configuration bundles, from the Makka clean all the way to the Makka configure your own. So you really can get the electric bike of your dreams with this collection. What’s more, the Makka + rack features a useful rack for skis, snowboards, or surfboards. And the Makka + rear large basket comes with a solid rear basket for your groceries. Additionally, the Makka + child seat and Makka + passenger seat allow you to take an extra person with you safely. Meanwhile, the bike itself is lightweight yet powerful. This way, you can use it on both city streets and off-road adventures quietly and efficiently. Moreover, a compact removable battery provides 2 riding modes, one for extended range and another for balanced performance. Finally, with the state-of-the-art hub motor and EBS, this electric bike is fun and safe to drive.

