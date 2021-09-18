Woman pleads guilty after killing her husband in their Steuben County home

The woman from Steuben County accused of murdering her husband in 2020 has pleaded guilty to all charges she was facing.

Sherri Ballam, 57, of Pulteney, was arrested back in October following the investigation of a suspicious death.

Ballam admitted to killing 63-year-old John Ballam in their home in the Town of Pulteney.

She was charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence.

She originally said her husband was killed in a home invasion and shot.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)