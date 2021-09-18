CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, NY

Woman pleads guilty after killing her husband in their Steuben County home

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1g1V_0c0Rs6tI00

The woman from Steuben County accused of murdering her husband in 2020 has pleaded guilty to all charges she was facing.

Sherri Ballam, 57, of Pulteney, was arrested back in October following the investigation of a suspicious death.

Ballam admitted to killing 63-year-old John Ballam in their home in the Town of Pulteney.

She was charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence.

She originally said her husband was killed in a home invasion and shot.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulteney, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Pulteney, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Two Steuben County residents arrested following an investigation into welfare fraud

Two Corning residents have been arrested by Steuben County investigators for fraudulently receiving benefits. It is alleged that between March 1, 2020 and May 15, 2021, Zanasia and Jaquell Garnett offered a false instrument for filing to the Steuben County Department of Social Services and received benefits from the Steuben County Department of Social Services in the amount of $8118.70 that they were not eligible to receive.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man arrested for violating an order of protection

A Geneva man has been arrested following the violation of an order of protection. On Sept. 23, Geneva Police arrested Justin Singletary, 25, of Geneva, after violating and order of protection by pulling the hair of the protected party. The incident was the result of a domestic dispute. Singletary was...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy