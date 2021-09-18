CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles start fast behind rookie Ryan Mountcastle’s 30th home run, but unravel in 9-3 loss to Red Sox

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

With three hits, including a home run by rookie Ryan Mountcastle, on the first three pitches they saw Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, the Orioles looked liable to start scoring and simply never stop.

It turned out to be the Red Sox who wouldn’t let up. Just as quickly as the Orioles built an early lead, Boston erased it and eventually cruised to a 9-3 victory before an announced 30,027 on a clear day in Boston.

“It was a good game until the sixth,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Even so, it didn’t get much better for the Orioles (47-101) than the first three pitches of the game, when Cedric Mullins singled, Mountcastle hit his team-high 30th home run of the season and Anthony Santander singled off Nick Pivetta. They stranded two that inning, though, and Boston matched their prolific start by smacking five hits in its first seven plate appearances against rookie left-hander Zac Lowther, including a two-run double by Bobby Dalbec that reversed the Orioles’ early lead.

Austin Wynns hit his fourth home run of the season to tie the game at 3 in the second, but the Orioles were shut down from there. They stranded five runners along the way, but the game was only close enough for it to matter for a few more frames.

Lowther retired eight straight after the early hit barrage, then walked two in the fourth and was pulled for Conner Greene, who stranded those runners. Fellow rookie Mike Baumann, in his third career outing, allowed a run in the fifth and four in the sixth, including a three-run homer by Xander Bogaerts that put the game out of reach.

Lowther and Baumann, two of the organization’s well-regarded high-minors pitching prospects entering the season, have each taken their lumps so far in the majors. Lowther’s ERA went from 9.92 to 9.61 on Saturday after he allowed seven base runners and recorded 10 outs. Baumann has allowed 11 earned runs on 12 hits in two outings since he debuted with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief on Sept. 7 against Kansas City.

The two rookies are close from their time coming up on the Orioles’ farm. Together, trying to navigate challenges unique to breaking in in a division where every team is trying to make the playoffs except their own.

“You hope it’s a learning experience and a learning process for some of these young guys that are pitching in tough environments and pitching against teams that are in a pennant race, that are good lineups,” Hyde said.

Lowther said the experience is about trying accentuate what’s going well for he and his fellow rookie pitchers, who are leaning on each other and the coaches to make this worthwhile.

“Just the dialogue, back and forth, after our outings, stuff that we can work on and then trying to challenge ourselves during the week to really enforce some of the things that we need to get better at and continue to promote the things that we are good at already,” Lowther said.

Hyde and the Orioles are banking on their young pitching staff learning from these September struggles .

“This isn’t the easiest league, division, to break in, especially this time of year against teams chasing a postseason berth,” Hyde said. “They’re going to come out and they’re going to punch you in the mouth. You’ve got to be able to adjust, and you just hope — even though Baumann gave up the runs today, I’m happy with the stuff. I thought the stuff was better. Now, it’s jut about commanding the baseball. He’s throwing 95-96 [mph] today with a 90-mph slider. That’s going to play. Now, he’s just got to command it.”

Fernando Abad allowed a run in the seventh to make it 9-3 and make Boston the fourth American League East opponent to score at least 100 runs on the Orioles this season. The only other time that happened was in 2019.

After sweeping the season-opening series against Boston, the Orioles have lost 11 of 12 against them, allowing six runs or more in nine of those games.

30-30 a home run away

Mullins’ leadoff single was his first of two Saturday, though Mountcastle’s home run on the next pitch — which made him the first Orioles rookie to hit 30 after breaking Cal Ripken Jr.’s record of 28 — meant he didn’t have the chance to try to steal a base. He did after Mountcastle’s second-inning single, though, taking second for his 29th steal of the season with Mountcastle at the plate.

With the infield shifted the other way for Santander one batter later, Mullins jogged to third base without a throw while time was called, only to be sent back by home plate umpire Bill Miller. Mullins stole third seconds later for No. 30.

Mullins is the 21st Oriole with at least 30 steals in a season since the team moved to Baltimore, with Jonathan Villar the most recent with 40 in 2019. His next home run will give him the Orioles’ first 30-30 season since 1954.

It’s become common of late that Mullins, Mountcastle and Austin Hays — who had a hit and a walk Saturday — have been the highlights for the Orioles, something Hyde acknowledged after the game.

“When you have a season like this, you’re looking for bright spots and things to build on for the future, for cornerstone guys that when the team does get competitive and does get good, you can surround them with the right kind of players, veteran players, the right pitching staff,” Hyde said. “Cedric Mullins is playing like that, there’s no doubt about it. Playing like an All-Star. Ryan Moutncastle, 30 homers, that’s an incredible accomplishment for his rookie year.”

Struggling through September

The Orioles were at full strength Friday night with Trey Mancini (oblique), Ramón Urías (groin) and Pedro Severino (groin) all in the lineup. But their absences Saturday showed those days are rare.

All three sat Saturday for the day game after a night game, and Hyde said that will be required for each player the rest of the way.

“We’ve got two weeks to go,” Hyde said. “Probably not going to clear up overnight, so it’s going to be something that’s going to linger until the end of the year for all of those guys. We’re just going to have to try to manage and monitor and give guys rest when they need it.”

ORIOLES@RED SOX

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM

Comments / 0

Related
Camden Chat

Orioles get overtaken by the Red Sox after the fifth inning, lose 9-3

We’ve all seen this movie before. The Orioles hang with their opponent for four or five innings before things fall apart in the second half of a game. Today was one of those days. The top of the O’s lineup wasted no time this afternoon against Nick Pivetta and the...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles and Red Sox lineups

BOSTON - Trey Mancini, Pedro Severino and Ramón Urías are out of the Orioles lineup for today’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. DJ Stewart is the designated hitter and he’s batting fifth. Pat Valaika is the second baseman, with Richie Martin at shortstop. Urías has a 12-game...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Abad
Person
Zac Lowther
Person
Austin Wynns
Person
Ryan Mountcastle
Person
Cal Ripken Jr.
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Conner Greene
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nick Pivetta
CBS Boston

Report: Red Sox Have Been Given OK To Wear Yellow Uniforms In Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox unveiled their yellow and blue “City Connect” uniforms earlier this season, the fanbase was pretty split over the special edition garbs. But now that the team has won five straight while going yellow — and seven straight overall — fans are a little more receptive to the unis. The Red Sox were only going to wear the Boston Marathon-themed uniforms for last weekend’s series against the Baltimore Orioles, the start of the team’s final homestand of the season. But when they swept the O’s, the Sox decided to keep wearing them when the New...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Rookies#The Red Sox#Era#American League East
cbslocal.com

Sale Returns, Red Sox Send Orioles To Loss No. 100, 7-1

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale returned from COVID-19 to pitch five innings of two-hit ball, and Bobby Dalbec homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 on Friday night and send the Orioles to their 100th loss of the season. One night after beating the New York Yankees...
MLB
NESN.com

Watch Bobby Dalbec Launch Home Run To Give Red Sox Insurance Vs. Orioles

Bobby Dalbec just gave the Red Sox some breathing room. The Red Sox first baseman launched a home run to left center field to give Boston a 3-1 lead over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. His 23rd homer of the year came in the fourth inning on a 2-1 count, as he took an 83.3 mph slider up to the top of the wall.
MLB
Union Leader

Bogaerts powers Red Sox past Orioles, 9-3

Xander Bogaerts belted a three-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance as the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-3 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. Rafael Devers had three hits and scored three runs for the Red Sox (85-65), who hold...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle Breaks Cal Ripken Jr.’s HR Record

Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles, Ryan Mountcastle, New York Yankees, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, sports season. Baltimore Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle has broken Cal Ripken Jr.’s rookie home run record. The 2021 season for the Baltimore Orioles and their fans...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle’s first 162 games are among the best in club history. His ‘process’ of improvement continues.

As impressive as Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle has been since the beginning of May, it’s how he improved that most impressed hitting coach Don Long. Mountcastle, who on Wednesday played his 162nd career game to reach a full season in the majors, had to rise to the challenge of the big leagues after a challenging April and has been rewarded with a standout rookie year. “I’m proud of him, not ...
MLB
arcamax.com

Carlos Rodon's strong start and Jose Abreu's 3-run home run fuel the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon received a test in the third inning of his first start since Sept. 1. Facing Boston Red Sox second baseman Jose Iglesias, Rodon threw a ball on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to make the count full. Iglesias fouled off the next three pitches. Finally, on the 12th pitch, Rodon got Iglesias to swing and miss for a strikeout.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox 9, Orioles 3: It’s exactly what you want

The goal this weekend was a sweep, and that is still on the table after two games. Things actually got off to a bit of a rocky start on Saturday when Nick Pivetta gave up two runs and three straight hits right off the bat, but the Red Sox had no problem answering back. Things stayed close for a big chunk of the game until Xander Bogaerts had the dagger with a three-run homer to open things up. We also saw Tanner Houck out of the bullpen, and he mostly looked very good. Onward and upward.
MLB
Sun-Journal

White Sox edge Red Sox on home run in ninth

CHICAGO — Leury Garcia hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Boston Red Sox, 2-1. After Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock (8-4) struck out Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal to begin the inning, Garcia fell behind 0-2 before hitting a 98 mph fastball over the center-field fence. It was the fifth homer of the season for Garcia, who is filling in at shortstop with starter Tim Anderson on the injured list.
MLB
ESPN

Schwarber's 3-run double lifts Red Sox over Mariners 8-4

SEATTLE -- — Pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Tuesday night to keep pace in the competitive AL wild-card race. Schwarber, out of the lineup in favor of Alex Verdugo, entered against reliever...
MLB
MLB

Schwarber (2 HRs) paces Sox's 7th straight W

BOSTON -- Remember that “letdown” the Red Sox supposedly had at the Trade Deadline because their competitors stocked up and Boston’s main acquisition wouldn’t be able to play for at least two weeks because of a right hamstring injury?. Well, it turns out that Kyle Schwarber was entirely worth the...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy