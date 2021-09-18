CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2021: Full nominees list with N.J.’s Mj Rodriguez, ‘Cobra Kai,’ Madeline Brewer of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

By Amy Kuperinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Get your TV snacks, fashion critiques and willingness to suspend disbelief ready — it’s Emmys time. Nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday include a fair few New Jersey talents (see full list below). Among them is Newark’s Mj Rodriguez, who is the first transgender actor to be nominated...

