Emmys 2021: Full nominees list with N.J.’s Mj Rodriguez, ‘Cobra Kai,’ Madeline Brewer of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

"Oftentimes people give me a little bit of a side-eye, and they're like, 'Who is that?'" Madeline Brewer says over the phone during a recent stroll through Central Park. "Sometimes I'll cover my right eye, and they'll immediately know." To those familiar with Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, the actor plays Janine, the outspoken if endearing woman who loses an eye as punishment early in the first season. "Eyes, especially as an actor in film and TV, are so important. You watch Lizzie Moss—she can convey an entire monologue with a blink," says Brewer, calling it an acting exercise to perform without one's full face. "But also I love that people don't recognize me because I lose myself in my work, and I want other people to get lost in it as well."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO