Help pours in for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando after shelter fire
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a massive fire this week destroyed the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and killed several animals, the community has come together to show their support. The fire broke out Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. and is believed to have started near the cat room. Thirteen cats were killed in the blaze and four are still missing. Staff set up traps and left food at the location in the hopes of locating the missing cats.www.wogx.com
