“We plan; God laughs.” — old Yiddish proverb. But as it is, you boast in your arrogance. All such boasting is evil. — James 4:16. In 2009, we moved from Tennessee to Vermont where I planned to pastor a church and stay until I died. I told everybody that who would listen. I have never felt “at home” anywhere I’ve lived more than I did in New England, and that certainly helped. My plan was to pastor that little church through decades of seasons, and I really did mean it. I wasn’t just telling people what I thought they wanted to hear. (In a way, I was telling people what I wanted to hear.)

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO