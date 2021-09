Wanting to keep a shutout intact, Alex Grinch needed to motivate his Speed D to finish. Western Carolina was moving the ball against No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) better in the second half than it had in the first, when the Sooners held the Catamounts (0-2) to 68 yards. So OU’s defensive coordinator told his players they’d run extra in practice Monday if they allowed their FCS opponent to score a touchdown. He wanted them to keep their foot on the gas after watching them relent during the second half of their season opener against Tulane.

NORMAN, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO