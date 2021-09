Matt Wells has won only 10 games as Texas Tech football head coach. And 20% of those wins have been nailbiters against FCS Teams that felt more like losses than victories. That was the case again on Saturday night as Wells’ Red Raiders played a lethargic and sloppy game almost from start to finish on their way to a 28-22 narrow escape at home against Stephen F. Austin of the FCS ranks. This is starting to become a troubling trend for Wells and his staff; lethargy against teams that Tech should beat or teams that Tech could beat.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO