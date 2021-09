CLEMSON — No. 9 Clemson can't find the end zone, something that had come so easily for the Tigers the past few seasons. Clemson (2-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was among top five in points scored from 2018-20, averaging almost 44 points a game. That's not been the case this season. The Tigers have managed only 17 points combined in their two contests against Power Five conference teams, including a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday where they were favored by four touchdowns.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO