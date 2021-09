Hawaii and USC renew their women’s volleyball rivalry tonight when the programs open the two-match Outrigger Volleyball Series at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine and Trojans had seven meetings between 2003 and 2011 with four coming in the NCAA tournament. But they’ve crossed paths far less frequently since and tonight’s meeting will be the first since UH’s five-set win in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament in Minneapolis. USC is also making its first trip to Hawaii since 2011, when Alex Jupiter put away 33 kills and the Trojans ended UH’s season with a five-set victory in the NCAA regional semifinals. Jane Croson led UH with 25 kills that night with Kanani Danielson adding 21 in her final match with the Wahine.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO