Video Games

God of War Ragnarok Addresses One of the Biggest Criticisms of the First Game

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod of War 2018 is widely considered one of the best games of its generation, evident by both its 94 on Metacritic and its commercial success. However, it's also not a perfect game. For example, its hub world is pretty poorly conceived. Meanwhile, it also lacked enemy variation, something it was criticized for when it was released. For now, it remains to be seen if improvements have made to the former, but according to the game's creative director, Eric Williams, the team specifically improved enemy variety with the aforementioned criticism of God of War 2018 in mind.

