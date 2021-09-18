God of War Ragnarok Addresses One of the Biggest Criticisms of the First Game

First details about the upcoming action game sequel. Sony Santa Monica Studio has announced the first details about God of War Ragnarök. The sequel will begin a few years after the events of God of War (2018). The freezing winds of Fimbulwinter have come to Midgard, making survival for Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in the Norse wilds even more challenging than before. Atreus wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn’t want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms.

