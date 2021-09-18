Warning: These plastic surgery trends might make you look like a star

Blonde beauty Linda Evans has posed in a shawl in a gorgeous new snap, proving she looks just as good as her ‘Dynasty’ days. Dynasty alum Linda Evans looked sensational in her latest snap! The 80s soap star took to Instagram on September 2 to share a rare photo of herself, posing for a portrait in a beige shawl — see the photo here. The actress, who became a household name thanks to her TV show which also starred Joan Collins and John Forsythe, proved she looks just as incredible as she did at the height of her career. “Strong women stand with each other during challenging times. United, we can do anything,” she captioned the image, which was captured by photographer Jonas Mohr.

