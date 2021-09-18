Broncos' Damarea Crockett: Elevated again

Crockett was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. Crockett played 12 offensive snaps in Week 1, but he didn't register any counting stats during his time on the field. This is the second straight week Crockett has been elevated from the practice squad, meaning the team will need to sign the Missouri product to a contract with the active roster in order for him to make an appearance in Week 3.