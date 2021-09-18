Special Weather Statement issued for Forrest, Lamar by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar Thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall over southeastern Lamar and southern Forrest counties At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing locally heavy rainfall near Mclaurin, or 9 miles south of Hattiesburg. This storm was moving slowly to the north. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and localized flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
