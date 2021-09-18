Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.