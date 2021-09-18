West Virginia holds line to snatch Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
The Black Diamond Trophy is staying in Morgantown after West Virginia defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech 27-21 at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. The Mountaineers (2-1) found success on the back of Leddie Brown, who logged 141 all-purpose yards on the day, including 106 on the ground. The West Virginia defense was also particularly stout, forcing four threes-and-out and a game-winning goal line stand in the last as Virginia Tech (2-1) threatened the end zone.www.wboy.com
