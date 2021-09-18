CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Big Dose of Karma in Bristol Xfinity Series Race After Setting Bad Examples for His Team a Week Earlier at Richmond

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the Xfinity Series last weekend at Richmond to drive in his one race of the year. The two-time Daytona 500 winner didn’t have the greatest day, finishing 14th, his worst result since racing the one-offs in retirement. His lackluster performance resulted from a rough-handling car, a speeding penalty on pit road, and some hard racing, which miffed Junior and prompted him to retaliate.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

NASCAR Xfinity at Richmond live stream (9/11): How to watch Dale Earnhardt Jr. online, TV, time

The NASCAR Xfinity series is set for the Go Bowling 250 on Saturday, September 11, at Richmond. The race will be live streamed on fuboTV. Noah Gragson grabbed the lead from Daniel Hemric in overtime at Darlington and held it the rest of the way to clinch a playoff berth. It was a year ago at Richmond that Justin Allgaier won on consecutive days after starting 16th and 14th.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Burton
Person
Kyle Weatherman
Person
Steve Letarte
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Sam Mayer
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Justin Allgaier
Autoweek.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enjoys 'A Young Man's Game' Again at Richmond

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was smart enough—maybe smarter than most of us realize—to set the bar low for his latest NASCAR one-off Xfinity Series start. The sport’s most popular driver during most of his career knew he was a decided underdog going into Saturday afternoon’s Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway. After all, series regulars had raced 48 times since Earnhardt last faced them in June of 2020 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He knew that despite having competitive equipment and solid support, that 48-race experience gap puts him at something of a disadvantage.
MOTORSPORTS
mediapost.com

Bojangles Adds Naming Rights For Dale Earnhardt Jr. Studio

Bojangles is deepening its relationship with Dale Earnhardt Jr., securing the NASCAR legend's digital studio naming rights. Earnhardt's content company, Dirty Mo Media, is now recording in the Bojangles Studio, a move Bojangles says will boost its profile with Earnhardt's devoted fans. Besides the brand signage, the arrangement includes plenty...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Race#The Nascar Hall Of Famer#Nascar Penalty
thefocus.news

What happened at the end of NASCAR XFinity at Bristol race?

The NASCAR XFinity Series regular season came to an end at Bristol, with the race and title being decided in overtime. But what happened between the two contenders, and what did they have to say about it afterwards?. AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric race for NASCAR XFinity title in Bristol...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson penalized ahead of Richmond race

Kyle Larson has been penalized and will drop to the rear of the field ahead of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway. The 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are guaranteed to start the three round of 16 races inside the top 16, even with NASCAR using the starting lineup formula to set the starting lineups.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Sports

Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Coming off his win last weekend at Bristol, Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN). The race is the opening event of the Round of 12. Ryan Blaney will start next to Larson on the front...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s the 12 Drivers Remaining in the Cup Series Playoffs After Saturday’s Bristol Race

An exciting NASCAR Cup Series season is hitting the home stretch as the racing playoffs are now in full swing. Heading into Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 16 drivers were still in playoff contention. When the dust settled in Bristol, Tennesse Saturday evening, there were only 12 remaining in the hun for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The exciting Saturday night race eliminated four drivers who now turn their attention to competition in the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

Noah Gragson scored his second consecutive Xfinity Series win Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Gragson led the final 14 laps to secure his second victory of the season. Justin Haley placed second. He was followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 14th. POINTS REPORT.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Saturday Richmond Xfinity race: Start time, lineup, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series stages its next-to-last race of the regular season Saturday afternoon at Richmond Raceway. The last three playoff spots remaining in the 12-driver field are held by Jeremy Clements (+78), Brandon Jones (+65) and Riley Herbst (+46). Noah Gragson locked into the postseason with his win last week at Darlington Raceway.
RICHMOND, VA
mrn.com

Dale Jr. set for lone Xfinity Series start

Two races remain in the Xfinity Series regular season with a regular-season title and playoff spots up for grabs with Dale Jr. making a start at Richmond. Only two races remain to set the 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff grid and the Regular Season Championship remains very much up for grabs with only a single point separating five-race winner Austin Cindric and three-race winner A.J. Allmendinger.
MOTORSPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Gragson prevails in Xfinity Series race

Noah Gragson kept the lead after a restart with seven laps to go in Richmond, Va., and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington. His second victory of the season and fourth of his career gives him momentum into the playoffs. Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Richmond playoff race

Martin Truex Jr. assumed the lead when Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was penalized for speeding with about 50 laps to go and won the f Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night. The victory was the third for Truex in the last five races at Richmond....
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Gragson holds off Haley to win Xfinity Series race at Richmond

Noah Gragson led the final 14 laps – holding off the field on a pair of late race restarts- in Saturday’ Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway to earn his second win in as many weeks – celebrating the moment by wrapping himself in an American flag then climbing the front grandstand fence to a cheering crowd.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

170K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy