Colin Cowherd just threw Miami football coach Manny Diaz under the bus

By John Buhler
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd had harsh criticism of another major college football head coach on Saturday. Less than a week after USC fired Clay Helton, FS1’s Colin Cowherd was back it, ripping another noted college football head coach to shreds. While Helton’s termination at USC was a long time coming, there is...

Comments / 2

 

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd likes what he’s seeing out of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow today. And he had a message about the Bengals QB that’s quickly going viral – though not for the reason you might expect. Burrow was nearly flawless in the first half of today’s game...
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Takes Shot At Mayfield’s Game Ending INT

For the first two quarters of Sunday’s game, the Browns were handing Kansas City their backsides. Baker Mayfield was completing some tough passes, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were slashing and gashing. Rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz looked more than capable in filling in for Odell Beckham Jr. Jarvis Landry played...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
The Spun

Manny Diaz Reveals Honest Message To Miami Recruits

With today’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, Miami fell to 1-2 on the season. It’s not the start head coach Manny Diaz was hoping for. The Hurricanes began the season ranked 14th in the AP poll. They were blown out by Alabama in the opener, but that’s nothing to really be ashamed about.
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Tightly Sums Up the Carson Wentz Experience

Carson Wentz went down with another nasty-looking injury in yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and it throws the Indianapolis Colts' year into even bleaker territory. A three-game road trip to Tennessee, Miami and Baltimore could mean playoff hopes are fully extinguished before pumpkin spice latte season hits mid-stride. It's a disappointing turn of events but not a surprising one as the one thing everyone knows about Wentz is that, whether it's terrible luck or structural weakness, he tends to be unavailable when teams need him.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Rough Takeaway From Daniel Jones, Giants Thursday Loss

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants fell just short of a win against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. In certain moments of the game, Jones looked like the best player on the field. He wound up completing 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown through the air in addition to 95 yards rushing and another score on the ground. It wasn’t enough.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 2 Major Programs Need Big Changes

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd is already calling for two notable college football programs to make major changes to their staff. On Saturday afternoon, Cowherd went on Twitter to share his blunt assessment on the Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans. He believes both teams need to land a marquee coach.
footballscoop.com

Manny Diaz reportedly on shaky ground at Miami

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson took the temperature on the Miami football program with a number of Hurricane football stakeholders, and the result was not a pretty picture for third-year head coach Manny Diaz. From the report:. There are some trustees who want to move on from Manny Diaz, but...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd’s Top 10 NFL Teams Following Week 2

Every Tuesday during the NFL season, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd reveals his updated “Herd Hierarchy.” With that being said, there were some notable changes made to his power rankings after Week 2. Last week, Cowherd had the Los Angeles Rams ranked as the best team in the NFL. They...
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Hurricanes can't tackle so Manny Diaz says team returning to hitting in practice

Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz identified four areas he will emphasize this week as his reeling program prepares to face Central Connecticut State. And because poor tackling has been one of the major issues that has plagued Miami (1-2) throughout the season, Diaz and his staff are making his players put the gloves back on during the week.
The Spun

Manny Diaz Addresses Rumors About Job Security

The Miami Hurricanes have only played three games so far this season, but it appears head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. Miami currently owns a 1-2 record, with its lone win coming against Appalachian State at home. Last weekend, the Hurricanes were dismantled by the Michigan State Spartans.
Fox Sports Radio

Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 1 (Sep. 12)

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 1 (September 12th) Steelers at Bills (SPREAD: BUF -6.5) “I’m going to take the Steelers +6.5 vs. Buffalo. Folks, don’t go to the end of last year, go to the beginning when the Steelers were healthy. Now they’re healthy. They led the NFL in quarterback hits, they led the NFL in most sacks, they allowed the fewest sacks, and the Bills offensive line is just 'OK.’ The Bills defense was the third worst in the red zone last year and is a work in progress. I love Sean McDermott, but they’re trying to garner a pass rush and they haven’t the last two years. The Steelers offensive line is in transition but the Bills have not shown an ability so far to take advantage of that because the d-line is their weakness. Also, proud organizations that get humiliated at the end of the year like Pittsburgh – Mike Tomlin, the Rooney family, Big Ben – come back focused and with a vengeance. I think this is a potential upset, I’m going to have the Bills winning on a field goal late but Pittsburgh outplays them for a lot of it. Take the Steelers +6.5 points.”
247Sports

VIDEO: Manny Diaz postgame press conference vs. Appalachian State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch coach Manny Diaz in his postgame press conference following a 25-23 win over Appalachian State on Saturday. No. 22 Miami (1-1) outgained the Mountaineers (1-1) 375-326 in total yards. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at...
