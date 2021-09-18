CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 3 Best Steelers Player Props at Unibet

By Russ Joy
steelersnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL season is back and football fans are in heaven. Unibet has you covered on the best player prop markets around. The Pittsburgh Steelers were big underdogs going into their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. They started off slow, but the Steelers always seem to find a way to win. Ben Roethlisberger and company scored just enough points to take down Josh Allen. The Steelers have another big test this weekend in the Las Vegas Raiders.

steelersnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
playpennsylvania.com

PA Props: 7 DraftKings Bets on the Steelers & Eagles for NFL Week 1

It’s supposed to be lucky. Three of them bring a jackpot in slots. And it’s the total of a touchdown and an extra point too. So with the return of NFL betting – heck yeah! – this Sunday, let’s highlight some of the most interesting prop bets that are posted at the best PA sportsbooks.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Player props, picks, and Monkey Knife Fight plays (Moneyline and Wine podcast)

Pro Football Network’s Moneyline and Wine returns with host Brett Yarris and Betting Analysts Anita Marks and Jessica Gonsalves. The team provides some of their favorite plays from the Week 1 Sunday slate while also focusing on some player props. After a successful Thursday Night Football performance, will they be able to provide more winners for Sunday?
NFL
pff.com

Best NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football single-game & player props bets

Island games are the highlight of any NFL week for betting enthusiasts. As the industry continues to grow, some of the most discussed moments belong to single-game opportunities. As such, below is the only betting guide needed to unearth tons of expected value for each Monday night contest throughout the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
CBS Sports

Raiders at Steelers odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 2 AFC matchup

Two AFC teams who came out of Week 1 victorious face off this Sunday, as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. The Raiders are on a bit of a short week, as they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in a "Monday Night Football" overtime thriller. They will be without star running back Josh Jacobs in this one, however. As for the Steelers, they recorded a comeback victory of their own, as they defeated the Bills in Buffalo 23-16.
NFL
steelersnow.com

4 Things the Steelers Have to Do to Win Against the Raiders

The Steelers are heading into their first home game of the season in front of raucous Steelers fans at Heinz Field. However, a battle-tested Raiders team, who got a tough win over the Baltimore Ravens at home. With what seems like another tough game up on the schedule, what must the Steelers do to come out with a victory on the North Shore?
NFL
steelersnow.com

Ben Roethlisberger Praises Wide Receivers’ Patience, Maturity

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense didn’t have a gaudy performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Buffalo held Pittsburgh to 252 yards of total offense. Even so, Pittsburgh did just enough to leave Orchard Park 1-0. The Steelers future Hall of Fame quarterback completed a pass to eight...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders#Unibet Pa
steelersnow.com

Report: Steelers Hopeful Bush, Haden Will Must Just One Game with Groin Injuries

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers hope that the absences of inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and cornerback Joe Haden will be of the one-week variety, according to a report by Aditi Kinhabwala of NFL Network. Both Bush and Haden are inactive for the team’s Week 2 game against the Las Vegas...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tough Loss at Home: ‘I Just Need to Be Better’

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers suffered a humbling blow back down to Earth as they lost to the Raiders 26-17 at Heinz Field. The loss only further highlighted the need for the Steelers to get some sort of identity and rhythm on offense. Ben Roethlisberger was hit ten times over the course of the game, and he never seemed to have a solid rapport with his receivers.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Takeaways from Loss to Las Vegas Raiders: Steelers Must Crack Single-High Code

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers suffered a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. To say the least, when a loss like this comes around with the injuries that accompanied it, it was not a good Sunday. The Steelers, now battered and bruised, have a massive mountain to overcome...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
steelersnow.com

Devin Bush, Joe Haden among Steelers Inactives vs. Raiders

PITTSBURGH — Starting inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and starting cornerback Joe Haden will both miss the Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Both Bush and Haden were added to the team’s injury report on Friday as limited participants and officially listed as questionable. Both have groin injuries.
NFL
steelersnow.com

First and 10: All Square in AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a tough defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, losing 26-17 while losing a handful of starters to injuries. It was an especially tough blow to take after the team went to Buffalo and upset the Bills in Week 1. But after two weeks,...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers G Trai Turner Ejected from Game Against Raiders

PITTSBURGH – Steelers guard Trai Turner gets ejected from Pittsburgh’s game against Las Vegas after offsetting penalties in the 4th quarter. Replays of the incident appear to show Turner spitting at a Raiders player, causing the ejection. Turner’s election comes following quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connecting with running back Najee Harris...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Derek Carr Delivers Knockout Blow as Raiders Beat Steelers, 26-17

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense suffered a series of body blows in their Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team lost starting cornerback Joe Haden and starting inside linebacker Devin Bush to groin injuries in practice on Friday. During the first half of the game on Sunday, starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt and starting defensive lineman Tyson Alualu left the game with injuries, as well.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Open as 5-Point Favorites Over Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as five-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals, who they will welcome to Heinz Field next Sunday. Pittsburgh is coming off a disappointing 26-17 at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener. The Bengals also fell in Week 2, dropping road contest...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Report: Steelers RG Trai Turner Won’t Be Suspended for Spitting Incident

Steelers guard Trai Turner will not be suspended for the alleged spitting incident that caused his ejection from his team’s 27-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Turner could still be subject to a fine. The Steelers’ veteran starting right...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers DL Tyson Alualu Posts Message from Hospital, Reportedly Out for Season

PITTSBURGH — The injury Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu suffered early in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was a severe one. Alualu has a fractured ankle, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed, and it’s an injury that required surgery and could keep him out for the remainder of the 2021 season, according to a report by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Place DL Tyson Alualu on Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive lineman Tyson Alualu on the injured reserve list after he fractured his ankle in Sunday’s 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Being placed on the injured reserve list means that Alualu must miss at least three games, though he is expected to be out even longer than that.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy