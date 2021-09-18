Magic Johnson’s tweet about Michigan State football should fire up Spartans fans

Michigan State alum Magic Johnson’s tweet will hype up Spartans fans after the team’s 38-17 win over the Miami Hurricanes. The Michigan State Spartans began their 2021 season with a 2-0 record following their wins over Northwestern and Youngstown State. But the Spartans had their first huge test of the season, as they took on the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes. As it turns out, this will go down as Michigan State’s biggest win of the year thus far, as they defeated Miami 38-17.