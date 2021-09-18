CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Lee Young Ae Is An Eccentric Sleuth Who Swears She’s Not Crazy In 1st Teaser For New Mystery-Comedy Drama

By E. Cha
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJTBC has shared its first sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Inspector Koo” (also known as “Koo Kyung Yi”)!. “Inspector Koo” is a new comedy-mystery drama starring Lee Young Ae as the titular Koo Kyung Yi, a brilliant insurance investigator who used to be a police officer, but became a recluse after the death of her husband. Despite no longer being a police officer, Koo Kyung Yi enjoys solving cold cases for the thrill of it, and she winds up facing off against a female college student who is secretly a serial killer when she begins investigating a mysterious murder case.

Lee Young Ae
Comedy, Drama, Sleuth, Eccentric, Jtbc
