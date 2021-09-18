Watch: Lee Young Ae Is An Eccentric Sleuth Who Swears She’s Not Crazy In 1st Teaser For New Mystery-Comedy Drama

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” (previously known as “That Night”) has unveiled its first teaser!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo—while never asking him about the truth of what really happened that fateful night.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO