Hawks star Trae Young in attendance for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Trae Young saw his alma mater lay the smackdown on the Huskers. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Young played college basketball for the Sooners before declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. In 2017, he tied a then-NCAA record for single-game assists with 22.

The 22-year-old became the only player to ever lead the NCAA in both points and assists in a single season. He averaged 27.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36% from deep during the 2017-18 college season.

Young was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 before being traded to the Hawks, along with a first-round pick for the draft rights to Luka Doncic.

The Sooners are 3-0 this season with wins over Tulane and Western Carolina.