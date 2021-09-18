CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Jungle Proximity in League of Legends?

By Michael Kelly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJungle proximity, commonly abbreviated to “JP,” is an advanced stat in League of Legends. Jungle proximity is used to calculate the relationship between a jungler and their laners. In short, jungle proximity is a stat that tracks how much time a jungler spends near a specific laner. Junglers aren’t the...

