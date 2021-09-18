CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook slams Wall Street Journal reports as ‘deliberate mischaracterisations’

By Edward Helmore in New York
 6 days ago
Nick Clegg has slammed the Wall Street Journal for its negative reporting on the social media giant. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice-president of global affairs, has slammed the Wall Street Journal for reporting that the social media giant was aware of negative impacts of some of its products.

The newspaper’s work contained “deliberate mischaracterisations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees”, the former British deputy prime minister said.

Reporting by the newspaper on what Facebook knew about the mental health impacts on teenage girls of its photo-sharing platform Instagram has led to outrage and calls for increased regulation.

The paper also reported that Facebook content moderation goes easy on politicians and celebrities even when they violate user guidelines, and said human traffickers and drug cartels take advantage of Facebook’s reach and growth in developing countries.

In a statement posted on Facebook’s corporate website on Saturday under the title “What the Wall Street Journal Got Wrong”, Clegg said the paper had not presented the whole picture on the “most difficult issues we grapple with as a company – from content moderation and vaccine misinformation, to algorithmic distribution and the well-being of teens”.

He also said the reporting was based on selective quotes from internal reports designed to “hold up a mirror to ourselves and ask the difficult questions about how people interact at scale with social media”.

“These are serious and complex issues and it is absolutely legitimate for us to be held to account for how we deal with them,” Clegg wrote.

“[But] at the heart of this series is an allegation that is just plain false: that Facebook conducts research and then systematically and willfully ignores it if the findings are inconvenient for the company.”

Clegg said Facebook “understands the significant responsibility that comes with operating a global platform. We take it seriously, and we don’t shy away from scrutiny and criticism.

“I wish there were easy answers to these issues, and that choices we might make wouldn’t come with difficult trade-offs … [but] that is not the world we live in.”

Bridget Smith
5d ago

Oh Facebook needs a fat class action brought up against them. Facebook some how crossed the line thinking they rule the world.

Matt Allen
5d ago

Facebook needs to be regulated for their arbitrary blocking of users while blocking them from defending their posts. Facebook has one leg in America and the other leg in Moscow.

The Independent

Facebook oversight board reviewing 'XCheck' system for VIPs

Facebook’s semi-independent oversight board says it will review the company’s “XCheck,” or cross check, system following an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into the use of this internal system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules. The board said Tuesday that it expects to have a briefing with Facebook on the matter and “will be reporting what we hear from this” as part of a report it will publish in October. It may also make other recommendations, although Facebook is not bound to follow these. The Journal's report found that many VIP users abuse...
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stossel Sues Facebook for Allegedly Defaming Him With Fact-Check

This era of social media is bringing about a new genre of libel litigation — one where an individual says something, then is corrected, and then goes to court with bruised reputation. The latest complaint comes from John Stossel, the veteran TV journalist who on Wednesday sued Facebook in California federal court over what was affixed to his post about 2020 California forest fires and their cause. “This case presents a simple question: do Facebook and its vendors defame a user who posts factually accurate content, when they publicly announce that the content failed a ‘fact-check’ and is ‘partly false,’ and...
LAW
