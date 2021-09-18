Proposal to split SMMUSD clears preliminary hurdle
County officials have advanced a petition to create a standalone Malibu school district with the goal of making a final decision in about six months. At a virtual meeting on Sept. 19, the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization agreed with a recent staff report that said more time was needed to evaluate Malibu’s proposal to split the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District and the Committee approved the decision on an 8-2 vote.www.smdp.com
