Scientists hope to successfully create woolly mammoth hybrid by 2027

By CNN Newsource
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO/CHNN Newsource) -- Using technology created by a Bay Area scientist, CRISPR start-up Colossal wants to bring back the woolly mammoth. The project already has $15 million in funding and the technology may actually be there to make it happen. Long before the Shark Tank or Tower...

