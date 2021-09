Howl-O-Scream is SeaWorld’s San Diego’s newest and boo-est event, running select dates now through October 31st. This separately ticketed experience starts at 7 p.m. and runs late into the night – sometimes even up to 1:00 am on some dates. For a full list of event dates and park hours, check out the Howl-O-Scream website here. Park visitors adventure through three petrifying haunted houses and six scare zones, and no one is safe with four eerie roaming hordes moving throughout the park. Amid the horrifying mayhem, guests can enjoy nighttime rides on three exhilarating coasters, marvel at twisted acrobatics and contortions during the Vampire Circus show, dance the night away at steam-punk themed dance club, and partake in spirited libations at three creatively creepy themed bars.

