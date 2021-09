Conni Andrade has lived through some up and downs in her life. She has been through two marriages, moved to Indiana and back, and has gone through some unthinkable tragedy. "I lost my daughter when she was only eight years old," Andrade said. "A friend of my brother's put her on the back of a motorcycle with him." They were riding on County Street New Bedford near the bend by Fair Street, not far from Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. James Church. "When he took that bend, he thought the car coming up Fair Street wasn't going to stop. He slammed on the brakes and lost control of the motorcycle."

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO