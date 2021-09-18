Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 245 PM MST At 139 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estrella Sailport, or 23 miles southwest of Sun Lakes, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Avondale, Maricopa, South Mountain Park, Estrella Sailport, Ak- Chin Village, Komatke and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 19 and 43. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH