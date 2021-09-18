CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 13:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 245 PM MST At 139 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Estrella Sailport, or 23 miles southwest of Sun Lakes, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Avondale, Maricopa, South Mountain Park, Estrella Sailport, Ak- Chin Village, Komatke and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 19 and 43. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 182. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Sun Lakes, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Az Route 347
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy