Madison County Middle School put its second notch in the win column this past week, downing Hart County 38-24 on the road. "We were very prepared for Hart County,” said Mustang head coach Josh Callicutt, whose team improved to 2-0. “I am very proud of the way our boys played. We are very excited about how this season is going, but the season is long and we have a lot more work to do to achieve our goals. 2-0 is a good start, but it is not the ultimate goal."

HART COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO