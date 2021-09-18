CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatever Happened To Linda Blair?

By Wilmie Klop
There is no horror movie villain quite as disturbing as the creepy child. With their adorable looks, diminutive size, and seemingly wide-eyed innocence, who could possibly suspect sweet little Timmy or Sally of being the killer? Well, in the case of Linda Blair's famous role as a possessed child in 1973's "The Exorcist," by the time little Regan's head was spinning 360 degrees, you had probably figured out she wasn't all that innocent.

