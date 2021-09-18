Whatever Happened To Linda Blair?

People might have mixed feelings about the show Girl Meets World since some folks loved it enough to support the show for the four seasons it was on the air and others weren’t so certain. It didn’t spark any real hate thankfully and it did a bit of good for those that starred in it as well. Peyton Meyer is one of those that used his main role as the rather dim-witted boyfriend that was a main character on the show. Starting off his career at the age of 14, it would appear that he’s still building to that big moment since while he has been keeping himself busy, it’s also fair to say that he hasn’t quite hit the level of stardom that would make him a household name. But he’s still relatively young so there’s plenty of time, and he does have a pretty big fanbase, so he’s far from being a lesser-known actor. In fact, he was cast as the antagonist in a remake of She’s All That, which was titled, you guessed it, He’s All That.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO