Health Care Workers, Firefighters File Lawsuits To Overturn Oregon Vaccine Mandate

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two dozen health care workers and firefighters throughout Oregon have filed a pair of new lawsuits this week seeking to overturn Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate. The two lawsuits filed in Yamhill and Klamath counties join a chorus of legal action brought by first-responders and health care workers after Brown issued the orders back in August that all health care workers and state executive branch employees — including public safety officers — must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, which came on Aug. 23.

Comments / 34

Rick Jorgensen
6d ago

Don't let the government rule your life. I got the vaccine, it was my choice. But forcing people by intimidation, bullying, threats of job loss is criminal. What will they demand next?

Nadda Bootliquor
6d ago

The unvaccinated are a scapegoat for rulers claiming things would be normal again if only we'd all [next goalpost].Those obediently following every order without seeing the results they were promised would much rather have someone else to blame than accept they've been duped.

Chilpillz
5d ago

pfizer never got full FDA approval. the government and media mix up the words to make it harder to understand for the simple folk like me and you. comirnaty is the name of the vaccine that got approved and we havent heard nothing about it. I don't understand why all other vaccines work against the diseases and nobody was scared of contracting the illnesses until this vaccine? if I'm vaccinated I'm protected from serious symptoms and almost all occasions, death. but I'm told I'm a super spreader and still have to wear a mask for protection from the unvaccinated? I dont understand. let people choose to be vaccinated if the vaccines really do work. plus in my book "American medical association encyclopedia of Medicine from 1989, it states coronaviruses as a common cold?

