Health Care Workers, Firefighters File Lawsuits To Overturn Oregon Vaccine Mandate

More than two dozen health care workers and firefighters throughout Oregon have filed a pair of new lawsuits this week seeking to overturn Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate. The two lawsuits filed in Yamhill and Klamath counties join a chorus of legal action brought by first-responders and health care workers after Brown issued the orders back in August that all health care workers and state executive branch employees — including public safety officers — must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, which came on Aug. 23.