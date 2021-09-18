Cleveland Indians hit four homers, score 7 runs in the fifth to maul Yankees, 11-3

What can we even say about this game? The Yankees were thoroughly outclassed less than 24 hours after a dominant shutout win, ceding 11 runs to the 24th-best offense in baseball. It was a debacle that was thankfully over by the fifth inning, so hopefully everyone got to go outside and enjoy an afternoon that I, mercilessly, spent recapping a terrible loss. The Yankees lost 11-3, hurting their place in the Wild Card standings after the Red Sox won and the Blue Jays took the lead over the Twins at time of writing. If Toronto wins, the Yankees will once again be half a game out of playoff position.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO