Cleveland Indians hit four homers, score 7 runs in the fifth to maul Yankees, 11-3

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
NEW YORK -- Things did not start well for Aaron Civale and the Indians on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. DJ LeMahieu opened the first inning with a line-drive double to center field off Civale. The sound of ball leaving bat was reminiscent of the five home runs the Yankees hit Friday night in an 8-0 win. It also conjured memories of Civale’s last start, when he allowed seven runs on seven hits in three innings against Milwaukee.

