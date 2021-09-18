CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Fayette, Lavaca, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bastrop; Fayette; Lavaca; Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Bastrop, southeastern Lee, Fayette and Lavaca Counties through 445 PM CDT At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Round Top to Sublime. Movement was southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Giddings, La Grange, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Flatonia, Shelby, Fayetteville, Dime Box, Round Top, Sublime, Muldoon, Ezzell, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Komensky, Swiss Alp, Northrup, Rutersville, Ledbetter and Waldeck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, TX
City
La Grange, TX
City
Ledbetter, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Muldoon, TX
City
Giddings, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
County
Bastrop County, TX
City
Flatonia, TX
County
Lee County, TX
County
Burleson County, TX
City
Schulenburg, TX
County
Lavaca County, TX
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Lavaca Counties#Carmine Komensky#Swiss Alp
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy