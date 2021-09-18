Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Fayette, Lavaca, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bastrop; Fayette; Lavaca; Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Bastrop, southeastern Lee, Fayette and Lavaca Counties through 445 PM CDT At 339 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Round Top to Sublime. Movement was southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Giddings, La Grange, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Flatonia, Shelby, Fayetteville, Dime Box, Round Top, Sublime, Muldoon, Ezzell, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Komensky, Swiss Alp, Northrup, Rutersville, Ledbetter and Waldeck. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH