Kalamazoo, MI

KDPS: 2 arrested after showcasing firearm equipment in broad daylight

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two Kalamazoo residents were arrested on Saturday after displaying firearms in broad daylight, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. We’re told officers received complaints regarding drug loitering and gun violence, prompting their arrival on West Frank Street. There, officers discovered individuals around a parked car who were showcasing extended gun magazines and engaging in other suspicious conduct, according to KDPS.

Randy Beardsley
5d ago

There's no need to use scary buzz words like high capacity magazines and armor piercing rounds when the increase of violence in our community is frightening enough. To clarify what I saw in that picture is an ak9 pistol with a standard capacity magazine that gun, a glock with an extended magazine, which probably is accepted by the AK pistol. Some hollow point rounds which is the complete opposite of armor piercing. They are designed to flatten out so they reduce speed and essentially over penetration. There was some other rounds that don't go with either weapon that are not in a magazine. Instead of demonizing a tool used legally daily by millions of Americans(concealed pistol licenses in Michigan alone are over 500,000. Not to mention the people who don't have their cpl but lawfully own firearms), we address the violence in the various neighborhoods in Kalamazoo. Start getting involved in the community and make it stronger than the people who are trying to destroy it.

