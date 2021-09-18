KDPS: 2 arrested after showcasing firearm equipment in broad daylight
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two Kalamazoo residents were arrested on Saturday after displaying firearms in broad daylight, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. We’re told officers received complaints regarding drug loitering and gun violence, prompting their arrival on West Frank Street. There, officers discovered individuals around a parked car who were showcasing extended gun magazines and engaging in other suspicious conduct, according to KDPS.www.fox17online.com
