Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clay, Early by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Early The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Western Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia Clay County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 730 PM CDT /830 PM EDT/. * At 338 PM CDT /438 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Edison, Bellville, Bluffton, Zetto, Harrisons Mill, Ferrell Crossroads, Kolomoki Mounds Sp, Fort Gaines-Clay Airport, Hayes, Walter F. George Lock And Dam, Shorterville, Suttons Corner, Walter F George Lake, Barnes, Hardwickburg, Moye, Willis Crossroads and Otho.