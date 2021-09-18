CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clay, Early by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Early The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Western Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia Clay County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Early County in southwestern Georgia * Until 730 PM CDT /830 PM EDT/. * At 338 PM CDT /438 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Edison, Bellville, Bluffton, Zetto, Harrisons Mill, Ferrell Crossroads, Kolomoki Mounds Sp, Fort Gaines-Clay Airport, Hayes, Walter F. George Lock And Dam, Shorterville, Suttons Corner, Walter F George Lake, Barnes, Hardwickburg, Moye, Willis Crossroads and Otho.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Early County, GA
County
Calhoun County, GA
City
Calhoun, GA
City
Abbeville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Bellville, GA
City
Bluffton, GA
County
Clay County, GA
State
Alabama State
City
Edison, GA
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy