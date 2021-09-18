Ohio State football’s Matthew Jones replaces an injured Thayer Munford in first quarter against Tulsa
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s offensive lineman Thayer Munford left the game in the first quarter against Tulsa with a right leg injury. Munford spent three years as the Buckeyes’ starting left tackle before moving to left guard for the 2021 season. Following a rushing attempt from TreVeyon Henderson that led to a recovered fumble by Nicholas Petit-Frere Munford stayed on the ground holding his right ankle. He was later helped off the field and carted off to the locker room.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0