Ohio State

Ohio State football’s Matthew Jones replaces an injured Thayer Munford in first quarter against Tulsa

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s offensive lineman Thayer Munford left the game in the first quarter against Tulsa with a right leg injury. Munford spent three years as the Buckeyes’ starting left tackle before moving to left guard for the 2021 season. Following a rushing attempt from TreVeyon Henderson that led to a recovered fumble by Nicholas Petit-Frere Munford stayed on the ground holding his right ankle. He was later helped off the field and carted off to the locker room.

How does Ohio State football’s 2021 roster stack up vs. Akron in recruiting talent?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s game against Akron will be the most lopsided matchup the Buckeyes will play this season. OSU is the most talented team in the Big Ten and third in the country, worth 985.09 points, an average star rating of 93.09 and 15 players rated as five stars. That’s 654.12 more points, and a rating that’s 12.19 points higher than what the Zips have as a program with only two players rated as a four-star or better. Neither started their careers at Akron, and only one is a starter.
How Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III can seize an opportunity for Ohio State football against Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Ohio State’s quarterbacks lined up for sprints after Wednesday’s practice, C.J. Stroud led them as they broke away from the starting line. Turns out that was about the extent of his physical exertion this week. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Thursday that Stroud has rested his shoulder to that point this week. He will likely continue to do so, turning quarterback duties against Akron over to Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III.
Top 100 CB Malik Muhammad gives observations of Ohio State and more: Buckeyes recruiting roundup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malik Muhammad has seen both the bad and the good of the Ohio State football program. The 6-0, 170-pound four-star junior cornerback from South Oak Cliff (Dallas) High School was in attendance for Ohio State’s matchup with Oregon. It ended up being the first time the Buckeyes have lost a regular-season game during the Ryan Day era.
Bold predictions for Sunday’s Browns vs. Bears game: Orange and Brown Talk

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Bears on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium as former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Scott Patsko and Dan Labbe preview Sunday’s game by coming up with a handful of prop bets about Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry’s replacement and more before they make their score predictions.
OHSAA football Week 6 live scores, updates and highlights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 6 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating, hit refresh on your browser.
Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: Prediction poll for Week 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns will try to move to 2-1 for the second straight season under Kevin Stefanski when they meet the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. It will be the first game between the teams since 2017, a 20-3 loss for the Browns in Chicago....
Medina’s Matt Amodio is a millionaire after winning his 28th straight game on ‘Jeopardy!’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will Matt Amodio ever lose on “Jeopardy”?. The Medina native ran his win streak to 28 games on Friday, adding another $48,800 to his bank account. That was enough to push him over the one-million-dollar mark with $1,004,001 in total prize winnings. Only “Jeopardy!” legends Ken Jennings ($2,520,700) and James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) have won more money (excluding tournaments) on the classic game show.
How Odell Beckham Jr.’s return will impact Browns vs. Bears: Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- Odell Beckham Jr. will make his 2021 debut Sunday against the Bears, and we tell you in the video above what impact that will have on the game. Pitch count or not, Beckham can impact the game in a huge way, and will undoubtedly make some big plays. He’ll also ease the loss of Jarvis Landry for at least the next three weeks to a sprained MCL.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

