Abdullah had one carry for four yards and two receptions for 15 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati. Abdullah played as many snaps as Alexander Mattison behind starter Dalvin Cook. It looks like Abdullah will be in the third-down running back mix, but Cook will still dominate the touches. Abdullah may be moved up and down from the practice squad in a transaction scheme all season to save an active roster spot, but it looks like he'll have a small but steady role on offense and important role on special teams.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO