Movies

Iris Prize LGBT+ Film Festival: Becoming

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese LGBT+ short films tell moving stories of self-acceptance, family and discovering the person inside you've always dreamed of. Exploring gender in a variety of ways, these LGBT+ short films tell moving stories of self-acceptance, family and discovering the person inside you've always dreamed of. An ode to those who don't fit neatly into the binary. For 15 years, Iris Prize LGBT+ Film Festival has shared outstanding film across the UK. Home to the world's largest LGBT+ short film prize, the annual festival in Cardiff celebrates excellence in queer film from around the globe. Films in this programme - Skin (dir. Audrey Rosenberg); Leaking Blue (dir. Julia Alquéres); Ponyboi (dirs. River Gallo, Sadé Clacken Joseph).

