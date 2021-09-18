Dutchess County Trauma Team Assisting Arlington Community Following Student Death

Poughkeepsie, NY … Following the tragic death of an Arlington High School student last night, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has directed the Department of Behavioral & Community Health’s Trauma Team to provide support and assistance to students, staff, and others who are struggling with the impact of the tragedy. The Trauma Team is currently available at the Arlington High School Library and will be there until 3pm or later as needed. DBCH will continue to work with Arlington Central School District in the coming days to provide support and resources.