CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Spartans run: Michigan State rolls past No. 24 Miami, 38-17

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRNh3_0c0RkCoj00
1 of 9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan State spent the week preparing for a fight. That was the analogy that the Spartans used all week, telling each other that their game at Miami would be a grind-it-out bout decided in the later rounds.

Sure enough, it happened.

And the Spartans were the ones throwing the knockout punch.

Payton Thorne passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns, two of those scoring throws going to Jalen Nailor, and Michigan State extended its unbeaten start by topping No. 24 Miami 38-17 on Saturday. The Spartans outscored Miami 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away, somehow looking like the fresher, fitter team on a day where the on-field temperature hovered near 100 degrees.

“There was a point in time when we said, ‘Let’s finish this thing,’” Thorne said.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Spartans (3-0), who are off to their best start since 2015.

Jayden Reed also had a scoring catch and a touchdown run for Michigan State, which forced four turnovers.

King was 38 of 59 passing — both of them Miami school records — for 388 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled the ball away once and lost another on a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, plus was shaken up at least twice and needed to leave the field once for evaluation.

“The guy gives everything out there,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said of King. “He lays it all on the line for the University of Miami. ... He’s hurt, and hurt in a way because he’s hurt emotionally. He wants so badly for us to be great and be great on offense. He’s such a competitor and he’s not going to be satisfied until we are.”

King — who rehabbed a torn ACL throughout the offseason and didn’t miss a game — said he would get his shoulder examined Sunday, but insisted it was “not too bad.”

Charleston Rambo tied a school record with 12 catches for Miami, good for 156 yards and both of the Hurricanes’ touchdowns. Andres Borregales kicked a 55-yard field goal — matching the fourth-longest in school history — for the Hurricanes midway through the fourth, getting them within a touchdown.

Thorne didn’t need long to end their hopes, coming up big with his legs as well on what became the game-sealing drive.

He got 22 yards up the middle on third-and-6 and then fell forward barely far enough — maybe by a chain link, two at the most — on fourth-and-1 with 4:25 left to extend the series.

The effort was worthwhile and one play later, Thorne had Miami fans leaving for the exits in droves. He found a wide-open Nailor for an easy 39-yard score that made it 31-17 and ensured Michigan State would finally beat the Hurricanes for the first time in five tries.

“It was a good team win for us on the road against a good opponent,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “Credit to our entire organization ... everyone had a part in this. We had a lot of challenges that we knew we would have to overcome to get this done.”

The Hurricanes (1-2, for the second time in the last three years) were outgained 193-52 in rushing and were minus-4 in the turnover battle.

“We had extreme effort. Effort wasn’t a problem,” Miami safety Bubba Bolden said. “It was the little things. Little things add up. Undisciplined things.”

After expressing frustration all week over not getting red-zone touchdowns — the Hurricanes turned eight such trips into only two TDs in the first two games — Miami left the offense on the field and King hit a wide-open Rambo in the back of the end zone for a 7-3 lead.

Walker caught a 7-yard pass from Thorne with 2:56 left in the half to put Michigan State back on top, 10-7.

The Spartans wouldn’t trail again, then wound up dominating those late rounds to finish it off.

“Physical football,” Thorne said. “That was our goal and our focus.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: It was 87 degrees at kickoff with a heat index making it feel like 97 — the warmest game for the Spartans since a trip to Arizona State in 2018. They had sun-shielding canopies over the benches with misting fans and some players resorted to putting wet towels atop their heads. And clearly, they weren’t bothered by any of the weather challenges.

Miami: This was Miami’s worst home non-conference loss since a 31-6 defeat to East Carolina in 1996. The Hurricanes have trailed at halftime in five consecutive games going back to last season, their longest such streak since midway through the 2013 season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State could return to the AP Top 25 for the first time since being ranked 25th in the poll of Sept. 29, 2019. Miami’s run of 19 consecutive weeks in the poll — the eighth-longest such streak in the nation — will end.

WELCOME BACK

Miami’s 1991 national championship team — with coach Dennis Erickson and quarterback Gino Torretta front and center — was recognized at halftime.

Michigan State: Host Nebraska on Sept. 25.

Miami: Host Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Midway, FL
Local
Michigan Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
State
Nebraska State
mainstreetnews.com

Mustangs run past Hart County, 38-24

Madison County Middle School put its second notch in the win column this past week, downing Hart County 38-24 on the road. "We were very prepared for Hart County,” said Mustang head coach Josh Callicutt, whose team improved to 2-0. “I am very proud of the way our boys played. We are very excited about how this season is going, but the season is long and we have a lot more work to do to achieve our goals. 2-0 is a good start, but it is not the ultimate goal."
South Florida Sun Sentinel

10 things we learned from Miami Hurricanes’ 38-17 loss to Michigan State

The Miami Hurricanes’ tailspin that started at the end of 2020 continues to carry through into this season, with the latest example being UM’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State (3-0) on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (1-2) entered the fourth quarter trailing the Spartans, 17-14, with possession of the ball on its own side of the field, but two costly UM turnovers allowed Michigan State to ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Dodge City Daily Globe

Kansas State's 'Revenge Tour' keeps rolling in 38-17 victory over Nevada: 'We're sending a message'

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's Revenge Tour is turning into the Respect Tour, and everybody is onboard. The Wildcats, two-point underdogs at home against Nevada, got contributions from two quarterbacks, dominated in the running game and turned in yet another solid defensive effort Saturday as they pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 38-17 victory over the Wolf Pack.
KANSAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth. The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC). Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1...
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Film Review: Michigan State 38 - Miami 17

The Miami Hurricanes were blown out by the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 38-17. MSU scored 21 points in the 4th quarter, one where many felt The U would prevail due to the heat and humidity of Hard Rock Stadium. The pundits were wrong. Sparty dominated The U in the 4th quarter heat and put the ‘Canes away with ground and pound in true Big Ten fashion.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Arizona State#American Football#Ap#Spartans#The University Of Miami#Acl
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
mwwire.com

Nevada Falls 38-17 To Kansas State

Nevada Falls to 2-1 The Nevada Wolf Pack struggle on both ends of the ball, losing to the Kansas State Wildcats, 38-17 Nevada found themselves in an early hole, and trailed throughout the game, letting up an early two-play 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard to Daniel Imatorbhebhe. The Wolf Pack’s offense didn’t help the situation by starting the game with two straight drives ending in punts.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
hookem.com

Texas Tech has ample motivation for Texas week

Texas Tech has finished each of the past five football seasons with a losing record, taking 35 losses altogether in that time. Few, if any, setbacks have stung more and stuck with the Red Raiders longer than the one last year against Texas. The Red Raiders lost 63-56 in overtime...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

582K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy