Carmel Clay schools increases pay for bus drivers

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees on Sept. 13 unanimously approved the 2021-2023 bus driver agreement, which includes raises for both years. The agreement provides a retroactive 7 percent raise for the 2021-22 school year, a larger increase than given to most other school employees. Roger McMichael, CCS associate superintendent for business affairs, said the greater increase in pay is in part to compensate the bus drivers — who are paid a daily rate — for their longer workday compared to last year.