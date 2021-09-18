Free clinic expanding hours starting next week

The Madison Free Clinic is expanding hours starting next week. The new hours, which go into effect Sept. 20, are Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. with additional afternoon hours on Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. and Thursday from 4-7 p.m. to accomodate a growing list of clients. The office hours are for patient screening and sign-up. Jana Jackson, the executive director of the Madison Free Clinic has been working to increase awareness of the clinic and services it provides since she started as an administrative assistant in 2020. Jackson, a life-long Madison resident, was shocked and concerned about the number of county residents that didn’t know about the clinic or the care it provides to residents of Madison County.