Max protection, LSU offense starts with taking care of QB

If not now, when? That seems to be the pressing question for LSU tonight in what would otherwise be a garden-variety non-conference game against Central Michigan out of the Mid-American Conference. After opening the season with an alarming performance in a 38-27 loss to UCLA, the Tigers didn’t calm many nerves in a 34-7 bounce-back win over McNeese State while gaining fewer yards against the outmanned Cowboys than they did in the first week.