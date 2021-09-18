Ethan Schwab Becomes First 2023 Swimmer to Announce Verbal Commitment

Ethan Schwab has verbally committed to the University of Michigan for fall 2023 - the first swimmer nationally to announce his commitment publicly. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.