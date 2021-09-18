CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China defends tech crackdown in meeting with Wall Street chiefs

By SRIDHAR NATARAJAN AND COCO LIU
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

HONG KONG — China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector. China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
windermeresun.com

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
CHINA
The Independent

Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer's debts

Seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil, some Chinese banks are disclosing what they are owed by a real estate developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt, saying they can cope with a potential default.The announcements came as Evergrande Group promised to talk with some individual investors who bought its debt while creditors waited to see whether Beijing will intervene to oversee a restructuring to prevent financial disruptions.Evergrande’s struggle to meet government-imposed debt limits has prompted fears a default might disrupt the Chinese economy or global financial markets. While ratings agencies say a default appears likely, economists...
ECONOMY
investing.com

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, bitcoin stumbles

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified the country's crackdown on cryptocurrency with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and crypto mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank as well as banking, securities and foreign...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money.Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going on or the state-run financial system might be indirectly exposed to risks.Friday's notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes.“Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited,” the People’s Bank of China said on its website.Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators worry they might weaken the ruling Communist Party’s control over the financial system and say they might help to conceal criminal activity.The People’s Bank of China is developing an electronic version of the country’s yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Wall Street#Chiefs#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Chinese#Csrc#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Alibaba Group Holding Ltd#State Council#Blackrock Inc
Reuters

Tech stocks, Nike drag Wall Street lower after two-day sharp rally

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday following a two-day rally, weighed down by technology and healthcare shares, while a dour sales forecast from Nike further dampened sentiment. The sportswear maker's shares (NKE.N) dropped 6.7% to weigh the most on the Dow and the S&P 500 after...
STOCKS
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. Hill called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to report to Congress on the situation and find ways to "ensure strict, transparent data integrity in the reports and assessments of the World Bank and the IMF." Andy Barr, a fellow Republican House lawmaker, called on Treasury to investigate the "bombshell findings," saying, "Georgieva's involvement with data manipulation for China's benefit is alarming."
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Fears of contagion from Chinese builder's debt problems ease

Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report. An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
WORLD
Axios

U.S. friends in Latin America are turning to China

The U.S. is losing Latin America to China without putting up a fight, Ecuador’s ambassador to Washington told Axios, laying bare her frustrations with early inattention from the Biden administration. Why it matters: Ecuador isn't alone. China has deepened its engagement in the region, and it's now the top trading...
FOREIGN POLICY
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks start higher on Wall Street, led by banks and tech

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, clawing back a bit more of the ground they lost at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 added 0.7% in the early going, led by gains in banks and technology companies. Dow component Salesforce.com was up 4% after raising its sales forecast for the year. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, jumped 6.8% after delivering strong quarterly results. Investors got some reassuring news out of China where Evergrande, one of the country’s biggest private real estate developers, said it will make a payment due Thursday on a domestic bond.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy