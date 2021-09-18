The Electric Arcade Madeira Drive Brighton
7:30pm til 8:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) An interactive pub quiz for musical theatre queens. Hosted by Katie Pritchard. An interactive pub quiz for musical theatre queens. Hosted by Katie Pritchard; Les Quiz pits the finest Broadway brains against one another and celebrates the fact that your playlists are nothing but show tunes. Will your team find (one song) glory, or do you know nothing of Javert?! Let the nerd battle commence! What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than lip-syncing to your favourite show tunes in between quiz rounds. Les Quizérables is a Rosé fuelled celebration of the Best of the West(End)! #FightDreamHopeQUIZ.www.skiddle.com
