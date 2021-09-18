CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Electric Arcade Madeira Drive Brighton

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:30pm til 8:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) An interactive pub quiz for musical theatre queens. Hosted by Katie Pritchard. An interactive pub quiz for musical theatre queens. Hosted by Katie Pritchard; Les Quiz pits the finest Broadway brains against one another and celebrates the fact that your playlists are nothing but show tunes. Will your team find (one song) glory, or do you know nothing of Javert?! Let the nerd battle commence! What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than lip-syncing to your favourite show tunes in between quiz rounds. Les Quizérables is a Rosé fuelled celebration of the Best of the West(End)! #FightDreamHopeQUIZ.

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Boundary Brighton 2021

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 4:00pm) Tickets for Brighton's biggest DnB festival celebrating its 5 year anniversary!. Boundary Brighton is Brighton's biggest electronic music festival, showcasing a lineup of house and bass music inside the city's Stanmer Park each September. Spread across four stages – including a VIP stage –...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
Only In Tennessee

There’s A Chocolate Factory In Tennessee And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

The nostalgic taste of a good, classic chocolate bar goes simply unmatched. Unwrapping your favorite bar at the end of a long day, or maybe enjoying a sweet treat as you trek from one side of the city to the next is always a good idea. Olive & Sinclair is an artisan chocolate shop in Nashville, Tennessee and it’s become one of the most popular sweet spots in the city: and for good reason. If you’re looking to up the ante on your sweet tooth, we have quite the spot for you…
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madeira#Pub Quiz#Brighton#The Electric Arcade
thegabber.com

Beach News: Madeira Beach

Love sharks and the beach? Put the two together during the free movie night on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of Jaws. Parking is free as well as the movie. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, snacks and chairs. Learn more here. Watch the 9/11 Ceremony. Volunteers...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
skiddle.com

Friday I'm In Love, Sussex Freshers '21

11:00pm til 5:00am (last entry 3:00am) Congrats! You've got your place at Uni, now is the time to sort out the most important part of Uni - your social life! At Fat Pops Freshers' 2021 you can meet t. Fat Poppadaddys bring you Brighton's bravest left of center Friday night...
THEATER & DANCE
bestclassicbands.com

The Doobie Brothers’ ‘What a Fool Believes’: Behind Their #1 Hit

McDonald had come to them by way of Steely Dan—he’d been a member of that outfit’s touring lineup but then Steely Dan had decided to give up live performances altogether. McDonald welcomed the new gig with the Doobies, and was blown away when, a few years later, he was asked how he felt about becoming their go-to lead singer. Although Livin’ on the Fault Line, the band’s 1977 album, had reached the top 10, there were no hit singles coming from it, and it was apparent to all involved that the band needed a reboot. It was felt that McDonald’s soulful singing and compositional skills would be just the ticket.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Mordian shares her playlist (Future Islands, The Doobie Brothers, Zeds Dead)

Share the post "Mordian shares her playlist (Future Islands, The Doobie Brothers, Zeds Dead)" Continuing our new column, we asked gothic-alternative artist Mordian to curate a Spotify playlist to be featured in this post. Dubbed ‘Moody Night Drive,’ Mordian’s musical broadcast (streamable here and embedded below) includes tunes from Wye Oak, Blue Foundation, Thurisaz, Estas Tonne and others.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
themusicnetwork.com

UNFD signs Banks Arcade

Independent label UNFD has announced the signing of New Zealand-born Melbourne-based Banks Arcade. The announcement coincides with the release of the band’s new single ‘Don’t Start’. UNFD’s Luke Logemann said the band is pushing musical boundaries, and the label can’t wait to share this with the world. “Earlier this year,...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The best student clubs and bars in Birmingham

Birmingham. The UK's second-largest city with a population of around 1.15 million. The birthplace of Cadbury's Chocolate, HP Sauce and Typhoo Tea, and the home of everyone's favourite fictional Brummie gang - The Peaky Blinders. It's a city that's undisputedly got a lot to shout about, but what can be said about its nightlife scene? Can it really match the status and grandeur of Thomas Shelby and the gang? Are there any student-friendly nightclubs, music venues, pubs and bars worth checking out? And Freshers - There's got to be plenty of parties happening, right? The answer is yes.
U.K.
skiddle.com

Color Me Badd Dates

London's biggest cult open-mic night all about good, bad and ugly dating stories!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Color Me Bad Dates London Is Back LIVE in 2021. We’ve had a lot of newcomers ask us about whether...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
skiddle.com

Side Effects // Freshers Party

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) We're back with our weekly Drum & Bass parties in the Basement! Hosted by MDP + a sick lineup every week! 50 Free Tickets. The gang are back! Weekly Drum & Bass in the Basement. 50 Free Tickets. Hosted by MDP + a sick lineup every week! Powered by Funktion One. Manchester's Original Basement Club.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Spoken Word at the Mansion House - September featuring Beija Flo

Our Spoken Word event for September will feature Beija Flo, Louise Evans, Saint Vespaluus, Jennifer Lee Tsai and Mark J. There is no telling where time is. Our Spoken Word event for September will feature Beija Flo, Louise Evans, Saint Vespaluus, Jennifer Lee Tsai and Mark J. Spoken Word events...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Speed Dating in Clapham. Ages 23-35.

7:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) You'll typically meet 15-18 people for our popular speed dating event at this very cool Clapham venue. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. It’s remarkably easy to meet cool, fun people in London...
U.K.
CBS Boston

Dierks Bentley Cancels Mansfield Concert Due To COVID In Touring Party

MANSFIELD (CBS) – Country music star Dierks Bentley canceled a concert scheduled for this weekend at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield due to a positive test in the his touring party. Bentley announced over the weekend that he would be rescheduling a Thursday show in Maryland due to the positive test, though he noted “we are a fully vaccinated tour.” On Wednesday, Bentley announced that he “won’t be able to play” the Mansfield show either. Refunds will be processed within 30 days and no action is required by those who purchased tickets. “Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to be our #1 priority,” Bentley posted on social media.
MANSFIELD, MA
skiddle.com

Days out with Skiddle: The best experiences and attractions in the UK

This week we've had even more exciting attractions and events added to Skiddle. We thought we'd share the very best ones with you, there are fun things to do for couples, kids, families and even for solo adventures. This week there's a good mix of comedy, Halloween, sports events and much more to choose from.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

3quid DNB/Jungle Freshers Party w/ Dnb Sessions

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) To celebrate freshers week & the start of the new season, we bring you a night of the best local DNB / Jungle talent!. Info: Unfortunately due to Whiney & Degs being pulled off this event, despite efforts to try & make it wor.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Return to RARE: Freshers PART II

The second in our freshers series of parties following the sold out first. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Expect a full team sheet across both tunnels for this freshers party. We've been waiting nearly two years for this and we're going to do it right. Make sure to head down early, cash on the door only.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy