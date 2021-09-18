CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

New Hampshire rallies in second half to beat Lafayette 19-13

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Bret Edwards threw a pair of touchdowns to Brian Espanet and New Hampshire overtook Lafayette in the second half for a 19-13 win on Saturday and remain undefeated.

Dylan Laube found the edge and raced down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown to expand the Wildcats’ lead to 19-10 on the second play of the final quarter.

Micah Pettit kicked a 41-yard field goal to cut Lafayette’s deficit to 19-13 with under two minutes remaining but the Leopards failed to recover an onside kick.

Lafayette’s Michael Haynes took the opening kickoff and returned it down the right sideline 93 yards for a touchdown.

Edwards threw a 3-yard TD pass to Espanet in the second quarter but the PAT failed and Lafayette led at the half 7-6.

Edwards scrambled toward the right sideline before finding Espanet at the goal line and a 14-yard score to take the lead at 12-7 in the third quarter after a two-point try failed.

Edwards was 22 of 37 for 249 passing including his two touchdowns to Espanet, who made six catches for 57 yards. Laube added six catches for 64 yards and 10 carries for 79 yards for New Hampshire (3-0), which came in ranked No. 23 in FBS polls.

Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 192 yards with an interception for Lafayette (0-3)

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

