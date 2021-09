Manny Diaz delivered an optimistic message to potentially wavering recruits Saturday after Miami lost for the second time in three weeks to begin the season. "This is a temporary situation we're in right now," the third-year head coach said. "These guys can be the answer. We had some great recruits in there today, saw a great atmosphere inside our stadium. These guys can come be the solution, these guys can come help this football program take the next step."

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO