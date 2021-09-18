CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop Complaining and Change Your Mindset to Become Wealthy

By Brian H. Robb
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember hearing a story as a child called the Farmer's Donkey. One day, a farmer's donkey fell into an abandoned well. The farmer, fond of his faithful animal, tried and tried to figure out a way to raise the donkey from the well. Tearfully, he decided the animal was impossible to retrieve and the well must be felled before other animals also slipped into the hole. He asked his neighbors to help him, and as the men grabbed shovels and began to throw dirt into the well, the donkey realized he had to save himself. As more and more shoveled dirt landed on the donkey’s back, he shook it off and took a step up. The farmer, realizing the donkey’s plan, encouraged the men to continue throwing dirt down the hole on top of the animal. Each time, the donkey would shake it off and take another step up. Eventually, the donkey stepped up over the edge of the well and trotted to the grateful farmer.

